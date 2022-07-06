Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price at $31.40

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,901,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $813.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

