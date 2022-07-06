Analysts Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target at $59.25

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($62.50) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($75.00) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WRDLY opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Worldline has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

