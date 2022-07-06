AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Hits $0.48

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

