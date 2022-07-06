Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

AFT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 26,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth $169,000.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

