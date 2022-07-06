Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Decreased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for 2.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $545,022,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $317,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,913,000 after acquiring an additional 923,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.11.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

