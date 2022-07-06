Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 121,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. 15,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,015. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

