Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,396. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

