Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE EPD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 91,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,205. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

