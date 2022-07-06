Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 160,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,414,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,937. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.