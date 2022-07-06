Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 160,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,414,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,937. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.