Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,342,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. 440,785 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

