Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ARNGF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 1,156,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

