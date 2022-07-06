ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,901.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. ARMOR has a market cap of $1.21 million and $19,901.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 876% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.39 or 0.09798224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00134583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00097526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016517 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.