Arqma Market Cap Hits $85,157.79 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $85,157.79 and $128.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,546.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.17 or 0.05782734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00245161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00611451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00517274 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,860,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,816,155 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

