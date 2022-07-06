Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ARWR stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after buying an additional 231,243 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

