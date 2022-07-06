ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CSFB lifted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO stock opened at C$44.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. ATCO has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$48.04.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

