Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 220,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

