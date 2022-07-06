Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 868,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,215. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athira Pharma news, insider Hans Moebius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 32,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 232,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 120,876 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

