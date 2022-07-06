Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 257 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $154,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. 87,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,780,224. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.