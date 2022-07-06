Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,609. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

