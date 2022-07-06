Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,391. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

