Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 296 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $250.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

