Atlas Private Wealth Management Takes $1.05 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,193 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 47,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

