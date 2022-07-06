AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $89.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ATRC opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

