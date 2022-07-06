aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Buys $43,200.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock remained flat at $$2.89 on Wednesday. 57,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,502. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

