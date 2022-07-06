aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Buys $43,200.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock remained flat at $$2.89 on Wednesday. 57,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,502. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
