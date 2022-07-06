Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $619.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $19.34 or 0.00094341 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00265451 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00045535 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 282,965,730 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

