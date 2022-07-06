Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Avid Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

