Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $154.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.01. Baidu has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

