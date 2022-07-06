Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.76 and last traded at $146.84. Approximately 37,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,103,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

