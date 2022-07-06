Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $6.56 Billion Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79,381 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.40% of Amazon.com worth $6,562,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.10. 1,359,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,001,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

