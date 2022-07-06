Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.94). Approximately 705,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,324,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.40 ($1.87).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.97. The stock has a market cap of £488.25 million and a PE ratio of 275.86.

Get Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust alerts:

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.