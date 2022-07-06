Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 40,225 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

