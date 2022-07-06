Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 5,899 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $71,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 103,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 254,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 150,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.25.

