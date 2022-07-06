Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day moving average of $203.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

