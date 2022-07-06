Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $169.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.44 and a 200-day moving average of $178.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

