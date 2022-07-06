Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

