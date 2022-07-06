Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $51.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $51,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.41 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

