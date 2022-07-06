Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

