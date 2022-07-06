Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.24

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 54117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.25) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.15) to €6.40 ($6.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after buying an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 413,011 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

