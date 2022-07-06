Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.40 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($0.99). Approximately 32,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 104,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.40 ($1.01).
The company has a market cap of £363.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,018.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.76.
In other news, insider Constantine Iordanou bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($454,105.11).
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.
