Barclays Cuts Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target to €64.00

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from €73.00 ($76.04) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($90.63) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($64.58) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($76.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($81.25) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 272,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

