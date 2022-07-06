Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.15) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.18) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.97) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 244.56 ($2.96).

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 147.02 ($1.78). The stock had a trading volume of 56,644,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,678,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.37. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.66). The firm has a market cap of £24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 420.06.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($225,081.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

