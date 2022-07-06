Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.09

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 244433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Get Barclays alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.