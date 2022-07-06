Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 3%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €55.23 ($57.53) and last traded at €55.52 ($57.83). 3,472,768 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.24 ($59.63).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

