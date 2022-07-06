Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 3%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €55.23 ($57.53) and last traded at €55.52 ($57.83). 3,472,768 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.24 ($59.63).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)
Featured Articles
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.