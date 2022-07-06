Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($5.21) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

BBBY opened at $4.64 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

