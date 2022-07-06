Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet raised Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. 2,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,904. Belden has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

