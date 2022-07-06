BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $118.31 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $118.31 or 0.00586785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $239.32 million and $16.47 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006182 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00171655 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

