BitCore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $141,241.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $141,241.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,181.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.15 or 0.05644566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00028973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00248072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00620470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00074369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00521976 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006218 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

