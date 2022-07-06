BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 167,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 627,209 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

