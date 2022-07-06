BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BKT stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.51.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
