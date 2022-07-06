BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

