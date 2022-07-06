BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $17.64.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.