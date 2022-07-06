BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 92,351 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 134,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

